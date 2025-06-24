Subscribe
Niu Technologies ADR (NIU)’s stock performance: a year in review

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Niu Technologies ADR has overperformed by 2.56%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU rose by 101.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.90 to $1.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.61% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NIU. Jefferies also rated NIU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. UBS Initiated an Sell rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Daiwa Securities initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NIU, as published in its report on March 05, 2021. Needham’s report from January 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $46 for NIU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies ADR (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Niu Technologies ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NIU is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a gain of 14.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.18% at present.

