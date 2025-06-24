Subscribe
NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) deserves closer scrutiny

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While NetClass Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.67%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCL fell by -69.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.80 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.98% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NetClass Technology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NTCL is recording 809.22K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.43%, with a loss of -18.81% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NetClass Technology Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NTCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.00% at present.

