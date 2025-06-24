Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) deserves deeper analysis

While Macrogenics Inc has overperformed by 0.76%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNX fell by -59.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.77 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2024, JMP Securities Downgraded Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BTIG Research on August 01, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MGNX. B. Riley Securities July 31, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 31, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $5. TD Cowen May 10, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MGNX, as published in its report on May 10, 2024. Stifel’s report from May 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for MGNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Macrogenics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MGNX is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -13.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Macrogenics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

