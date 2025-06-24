MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While MAC Copper Ltd has underperformed by -0.83%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTAL rose by 13.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.93 to $7.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.79% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded MAC Copper Ltd (NYSE: MTAL) to Market Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on May 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MTAL. BMO Capital Markets also rated MTAL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 21, 2024d the rating to Market Perform on May 21, 2024, and set its price target from $13 to $12. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for MTAL, as published in its report on March 04, 2024. National Bank Financial’s report from December 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MTAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL)

MAC Copper Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MTAL is registering an average volume of 556.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.02%, with a loss of -1.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.40, showing growth from the present price of $12.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MAC Copper Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MTAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.87% at present.