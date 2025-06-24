LESL’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Leslies Inc (LESL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.45%% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.47. Its current price is -89.52% under its 52-week high of $4.45 and 3.19% more than its 52-week low of $0.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -48.01% below the high and +4.42% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LESL’s SMA-200 is $1.7683.

Additionally, it is important to take into account LESL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.07 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 2.56.

How does Leslies Inc (LESL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.08 in simple terms.

Leslies Inc (LESL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 5 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.39 and 0.28 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.35 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.33 and also replicates 6.06% growth rate year over year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Leslies Inc (LESL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.40% of shares. A total of 213 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.63% of its stock and 98.99% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC holding total of 58.18 shares that make 31.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 27.38 million.

The securities firm Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 23.19 shares of LESL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.51% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10.91 million.

An overview of Leslies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Leslies Inc (LESL) traded 2,534,256 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6483 and price change of -0.3941. With the moving average of $0.6772 and a price change of -0.1041, about 2,501,106 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LESL’s 100-day average volume is 4,965,125 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9166 and a price change of -1.5021.