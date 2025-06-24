Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Is it possible to buy Surf Air Mobility Inc(SRFM) shares at a good price now?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Surf Air Mobility Inc has underperformed by -0.52%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRFM fell by -64.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.72 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SRFM. Piper Sandler also rated SRFM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SRFM, as published in its report on August 22, 2023.

Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRFM has an average volume of 364.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -7.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surf Air Mobility Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SRFM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.71% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

What Are the Chances of IREN Ltd (IREN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
IREN Ltd (IREN)'s stock is trading at $11.52 at...
Finance

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sentiment Analysis

0
Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is going on with Perspective Therapeutics Inc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, Perspective Therapeutics Inc's (CATX) stock is trading at...
Market

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)

0
In the current trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd's (NXE)...
Industry

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Therealreal Inc (REAL)'s stock is trading at $4.95 at...

Topics

Industry

What Are the Chances of IREN Ltd (IREN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
IREN Ltd (IREN)'s stock is trading at $11.52 at...
Finance

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sentiment Analysis

0
Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is going on with Perspective Therapeutics Inc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, Perspective Therapeutics Inc's (CATX) stock is trading at...
Market

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)

0
In the current trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd's (NXE)...
Industry

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Therealreal Inc (REAL)'s stock is trading at $4.95 at...
Finance

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Ainos Inc's (AIMD) stock is trading at $0.49,...
Market

Today’s watch list includes fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) stock

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Was there any good news for Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) stock in the last session?
Next article
What was Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)’s performance in the last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What Are the Chances of IREN Ltd (IREN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
IREN Ltd (IREN)'s stock is trading at $11.52 at...

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sentiment Analysis

0
Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)'s stock has witnessed a...

What is going on with Perspective Therapeutics Inc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, Perspective Therapeutics Inc's (CATX) stock is trading at...

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)

0
In the current trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd's (NXE)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.