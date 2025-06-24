Is it possible to buy CommScope Holding Company Inc(COMM) shares at a good price now?

While CommScope Holding Company Inc has overperformed by 2.22%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COMM rose by 23.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.19 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.26% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on January 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for COMM. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded COMM shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 17, 2024. Northland Capital March 01, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for COMM, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from January 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $2 for COMM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CommScope Holding Company Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COMM is recording an average volume of 5.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 11.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.80, showing decline from the present price of $6.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COMM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CommScope Holding Company Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

