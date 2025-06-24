How to interpret Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)’s stock chart patterns

While Zai Lab Limited ADR has overperformed by 4.23%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZLAB rose by 37.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.34 to $16.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.46% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZLAB. Morgan Stanley also rated ZLAB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on August 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $70. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZLAB, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zai Lab Limited ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZLAB is registering an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a loss of -12.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.18, showing growth from the present price of $36.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zai Lab Limited ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

