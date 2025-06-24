Subscribe
How does NA’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Nano Labs Ltd’s (NA) stock is trading at $22.15, marking a gain of 103.40%% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is 59.81% below its 52-week high of $13.86 and 705.75% above its 52-week low of $2.75. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -30.61% below the high and +550.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NA’s SMA-200 is $6.35.

As well, it is important to consider NA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 67.31.NA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.98, resulting in an 84.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nano Labs Ltd (NA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Nano Labs Ltd (NA): Earnings History

If we examine Nano Labs Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nano Labs Ltd (NA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.56% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.06% of its stock and 0.21% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 5.8 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm National Bank of Canada/FI holds 2.0 shares of NA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 37995.0.

An overview of Nano Labs Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nano Labs Ltd (NA) traded 1,022,772 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.73 and price change of +17.94. With the moving average of $6.13 and a price change of +17.84, about 418,069 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NA’s 100-day average volume is 216,307 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.86 and a price change of +14.65.

Previous article
Next article
