First Solar Inc (FSLR) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While First Solar Inc has underperformed by -0.23%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR fell by -17.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $268.12 to $116.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FSLR. TD Cowen also reiterated FSLR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets April 30, 2025d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for FSLR, as published in its report on April 30, 2025. Jefferies’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $127 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Solar Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FSLR is registering an average volume of 4.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a loss of -17.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $202.30, showing growth from the present price of $144.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc Shares?

A giant in the Solar market, First Solar Inc (FSLR) is based in the USA. When comparing First Solar Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.45%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

