EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) stock: A year of ups and downs

While EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.66%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EYPT rose by 11.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.98 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on January 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EYPT. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for EYPT, as published in its report on January 22, 2024. Mizuho’s report from November 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for EYPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 109.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EYPT is recording an average volume of 827.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -8.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EYPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

