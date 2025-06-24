Subscribe
Examining Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stock is warranted

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

Within its last year performance, SAGE rose by 71.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.47 to $4.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.54% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) recommending Underperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 21, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SAGE. RBC Capital Mkts October 04, 2024d the rating to Sector Perform on October 04, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $4. TD Cowen July 30, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SAGE, as published in its report on July 30, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from July 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for SAGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sage Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAGE is recording 1.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.85%, with a gain of 38.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.90, showing decline from the present price of $9.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sage Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SAGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.56% at present.

