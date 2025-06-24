Subscribe
Industry
Examining Jade Biosciences Inc (JBIO) more closely is necessary

Preston Campbell

While Jade Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -0.20%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBIO rose by 1.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $4.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.40% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded Jade Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JBIO) to Buy. A report published by Wedbush on May 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for JBIO. Stifel also rated JBIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on May 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. Wells Fargo June 18, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for JBIO, as published in its report on June 18, 2024. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Jade Biosciences Inc (JBIO)

Jade Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JBIO is registering an average volume of 276.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.72%, with a gain of 46.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jade Biosciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Previous article
YY Group Holding Ltd's results are impressive
Next article
Forward Air Corp (FWRD) deserves deeper analysis

