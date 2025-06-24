Examining Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) more closely is necessary

While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.80%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESPR fell by -52.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.94 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2024, Goldman started tracking Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ESPR. BofA Securities also Downgraded ESPR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 20, 2024. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ESPR, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESPR is recording 5.29M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -11.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.79, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Esperion Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

