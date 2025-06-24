Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) requires closer examination

While Dyne Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.55%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN fell by -56.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.45 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) recommending Outperform. Evercore ISI also rated DYN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 29, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on March 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for DYN, as published in its report on March 07, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $46 for DYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DYN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.05%, with a loss of -29.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

