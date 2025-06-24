Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sentiment Analysis

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.36%% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.96. Its current price is -6.14% under its 52-week high of $6.35 and 70.04% more than its 52-week low of $3.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.09% below the high and +45.32% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account EDHL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 56.75 for the last tewlve months.EDHL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 74.50, resulting in an 397.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL): Earnings History

If we examine Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 67.52% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

An overview of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) traded 397,365 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.93 and price change of +1.71.