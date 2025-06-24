Subscribe
Finance
1 min.Read

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sentiment Analysis

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.36%% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.96. Its current price is -6.14% under its 52-week high of $6.35 and 70.04% more than its 52-week low of $3.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.09% below the high and +45.32% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account EDHL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 56.75 for the last tewlve months.EDHL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 74.50, resulting in an 397.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL): Earnings History

If we examine Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 67.52% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

An overview of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL) traded 397,365 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.93 and price change of +1.71.

Hot this week

Companies

EL’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

How does PRFX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, PainReform Ltd's (PRFX) stock is trading at $1.27,...
Industry

Analyzing INTZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock...
Finance

A closer look at M’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Macy's Inc (M)'s stock is trading at $10.94 at...
Companies

ETSY’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Etsy Inc (ETSY)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

Topics

Companies

EL’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)'s stock has witnessed a...
Market

How does PRFX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, PainReform Ltd's (PRFX) stock is trading at $1.27,...
Industry

Analyzing INTZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock...
Finance

A closer look at M’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Macy's Inc (M)'s stock is trading at $10.94 at...
Companies

ETSY’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Etsy Inc (ETSY)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Market

Understanding PLRX stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc's (PLRX) stock is trading at...
Industry

Is AU’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU)'s stock is trading at $46.52...
Finance

ARDX’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?
Next article
Investors’ Faith in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

EL’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)'s stock has witnessed a...

How does PRFX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, PainReform Ltd's (PRFX) stock is trading at $1.27,...

Analyzing INTZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Intrusion Inc's (INTZ) stock...

A closer look at M’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Macy's Inc (M)'s stock is trading at $10.94 at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.