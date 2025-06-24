Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) produces promising results

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has overperformed by 0.44%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBRL rose by 13.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.43 to $33.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2025, Truist Upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 05, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CBRL. Argus also Upgraded CBRL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2024. CL King May 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CBRL, as published in its report on May 17, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $96 for CBRL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

With CBRL’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CBRL has an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 14.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.86, showing decline from the present price of $59.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBRL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Shares?

Restaurants giant Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 235.14%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CBRL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.83% at present.