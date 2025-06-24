COGT (Cogent Biosciences Inc) has impressive results

While Cogent Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 0.41%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COGT fell by -6.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.61 to $3.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Needham on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for COGT. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded COGT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on February 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. Wedbush December 11, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for COGT, as published in its report on December 11, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from December 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for COGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

To gain a thorough understanding of Cogent Biosciences Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -84.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COGT is recording an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.60, showing growth from the present price of $7.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cogent Biosciences Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

