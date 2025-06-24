Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) deserves deeper analysis

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -0.74%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHA fell by -12.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.80 to $27.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CHA. Morgan Stanley also rated CHA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $37.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2025.

Analysis of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 83.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CHA is recording an average volume of 1.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.29, showing growth from the present price of $28.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Restaurants sector, Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) is based in the China. When comparing Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.08%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.02% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Ainos Inc's (AIMD) stock is trading at $0.49,...
Market

Today’s watch list includes fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) stock

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)

0
Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)'s stock is trading at $1.98...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

0
CorMedix Inc (CRMD)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

Topics

Finance

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Ainos Inc's (AIMD) stock is trading at $0.49,...
Market

Today’s watch list includes fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) stock

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)

0
Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)'s stock is trading at $1.98...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

0
CorMedix Inc (CRMD)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Companies

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:WAI) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Top KingWin Ltd's (WAI) stock is trading at...
Market

How is BTE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Baytex Energy Corp's (BTE)...
Industry

What will the future hold for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock?

0
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)'s stock is trading at $3.02...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Examining Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) more closely is necessary
Next article
A stock that deserves closer examination: Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Ainos Inc's (AIMD) stock is trading at $0.49,...

Today’s watch list includes fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) stock

0
In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc's (FUBO) stock...

This morning’s top pick is Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)

0
Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)'s stock is trading at $1.98...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.