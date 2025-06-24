Can Webull Corp (BULL) meet market expectations this quarter?

Webull Corp (BULL)’s stock is trading at $10.87 at the moment marking a rise of 4.31%% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -86.34% less than their 52-week high of $79.56, and 13.93% over their 52-week low of $9.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.13% below the high and +6.21% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider BULL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 42.74.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 55740.99.

How does Webull Corp (BULL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Webull Corp (BULL): Earnings History

Webull Corp (NASDAQ: BULL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Webull Corp (BULL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.04% of shares. A total of 28 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 41.20% of its stock and 52.18% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 271.27 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.96 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Commonwealth Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF holds 111.03 shares of BULL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.21 million.

An overview of Webull Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Webull Corp (BULL) traded 8,046,874 shares per day, with a moving average of $11.13 and price change of -1.49.