Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has overperformed by 0.72%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAH fell by -21.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $190.59 to $99.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.24% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) to Sell. A report published by Raymond James on May 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BAH. Goldman also Downgraded BAH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $109 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BAH, as published in its report on February 07, 2025. Raymond James’s report from February 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $150 for BAH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

With BAH’s current dividend of $2.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 90.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BAH has an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.17%, with a loss of -2.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.91, showing growth from the present price of $100.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Shares?

Consulting Services giant Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.23%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

