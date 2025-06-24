Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) stock on the rise: An overview

While Blueprint Medicines Corp has overperformed by 0.16%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BPMC rose by 47.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.34 to $73.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Wedbush Downgraded Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) to Neutral. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $135. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for BPMC, as published in its report on March 07, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from November 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $126 for BPMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Blueprint Medicines Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BPMC has an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.10%, with a gain of 0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.60, showing growth from the present price of $128.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BPMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blueprint Medicines Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

