Are So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) shares a good deal now?

While So-Young International Inc ADR has overperformed by 41.88%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY rose by 106.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.23 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 91.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. A report published by Needham on March 23, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SY. Deutsche Bank also rated SY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2020. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on May 28, 2019. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)

With SY’s current dividend of $0.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

So-Young International Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SY has an average volume of 243.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.60%, with a gain of 73.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.80, showing decline from the present price of $1.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

