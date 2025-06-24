Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Are Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) shares a good deal now?

Cameron Mitchell
Cameron Mitchell

While Jasper Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.39%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JSPR fell by -76.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.05 to $3.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.34% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2025, UBS started tracking Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for JSPR. JMP Securities also rated JSPR shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $90. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JSPR, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for JSPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JSPR has an average volume of 194.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.50%, with a loss of -8.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.88, showing growth from the present price of $5.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JSPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jasper Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

JSPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.03% at present.

