Are Cantaloupe Inc’shares a good deal?

Within its last year performance, CTLP rose by 15.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.36 to $5.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on June 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CTLP. The Benchmark Company also rated CTLP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2024. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on October 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $9. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTLP, as published in its report on August 17, 2023.

Analysis of Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cantaloupe Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CTLP has an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.07%, with a gain of 15.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.20, showing growth from the present price of $10.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cantaloupe Inc Shares?

Information Technology Services giant Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Cantaloupe Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1007.97%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

