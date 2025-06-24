Analyzing SMTK’s current quarter earnings projections

SmartKem Inc (SMTK)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -13.91%% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.8. Its current price is -89.79% under its 52-week high of $7.80 and -13.52% more than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.24% below the high and +3.91% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SMTK’s SMA-200 is $2.9394.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SMTK stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 32.07 for the last tewlve months.SMTK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.76, resulting in an 0.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SmartKem Inc (SMTK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SmartKem Inc (NASDAQ: SMTK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SmartKem Inc (SMTK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.64% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.65% of its stock and 33.16% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MYDA Advisors LLC holding total of 333.33 shares that make 23.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.27 million.

The securities firm AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 291.68 shares of SMTK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 20.28% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.24 million.

An overview of SmartKem Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SmartKem Inc (SMTK) traded 134,478 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2109 and price change of -0.5195. With the moving average of $1.6996 and a price change of -1.6095, about 90,321 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SMTK’s 100-day average volume is 73,419 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1992 and a price change of -2.3095.