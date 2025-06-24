ALMS underperforms with a -2.10% decrease in share price

While Alumis Inc has underperformed by -2.10%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALMS fell by -64.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.53 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.30% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ALMS. Robert W. Baird also rated ALMS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ALMS, as published in its report on July 23, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ALMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

Alumis Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -247.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALMS is registering an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a loss of -10.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alumis Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

