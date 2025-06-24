A year in review: Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)’s performance in the last year

While Centrus Energy Corp has overperformed by 1.16%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEU rose by 188.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $211.31 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 131.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LEU. Evercore ISI also rated LEU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $129. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LEU, as published in its report on March 04, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $300 for LEU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Centrus Energy Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LEU is recording an average volume of 983.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.88%, with a gain of 18.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.00, showing decline from the present price of $192.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrus Energy Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Uranium sector, Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is based in the USA. When comparing Centrus Energy Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 516.04%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

