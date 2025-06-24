Subscribe
A stock that deserves closer examination: Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Preston Campbell
Preston Campbell

While Talkspace Inc has overperformed by 2.99%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TALK fell by -10.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.36 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.09% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TALK. Mizuho also rated TALK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on November 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Needham initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TALK, as published in its report on July 01, 2024. Barclays’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for TALK shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Talkspace Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TALK is recording an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TALK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talkspace Inc Shares?

Talkspace Inc (TALK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Health Information Services market. When comparing Talkspace Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 165.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 120.69%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TALK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.06% at present.

