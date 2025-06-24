A stock that deserves closer examination: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

While Deckers Outdoor Corp has underperformed by -1.23%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DECK fell by -50.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $223.98 to $93.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Argus started tracking Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) recommending Hold. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for DECK. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DECK, as published in its report on May 21, 2025. Raymond James’s report from April 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $150 for DECK shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Deckers Outdoor Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DECK is recording 3.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.00%, with a loss of -1.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $128.93, showing growth from the present price of $100.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DECK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Deckers Outdoor Corp Shares?

The Footwear & Accessories market is dominated by Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) based in the USA. When comparing Deckers Outdoor Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.08%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

