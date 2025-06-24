A closer look at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is warranted

While Tronox Holdings plc has underperformed by -0.95%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TROX fell by -48.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $4.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) to Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TROX. Truist also rated TROX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. UBS October 10, 2024d the rating to Buy on October 10, 2024, and set its price target from $17 to $19. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TROX, as published in its report on June 07, 2024. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for TROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Investors in Tronox Holdings plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tronox Holdings plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TROX is recording 3.15M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a loss of -6.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tronox Holdings plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

