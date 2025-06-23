Subscribe
Industry
What technical indicators reveal about PHAT stock

While Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1828416%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHAT rose by 28.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.71 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.59% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on May 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHAT. Needham also reiterated PHAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $28. Evercore ISI May 11, 2023d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PHAT, as published in its report on May 11, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from March 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PHAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1391.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PHAT is recording 2.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a gain of 3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.88, showing decline from the present price of $2730000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PHAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.84% at present.

