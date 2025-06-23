What technical indicators reveal about AMC stock

While AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2569497%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMC fell by -25.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.76 to $2.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.83% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) recommending Neutral. A report published by ROTH MKM on February 04, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMC. B. Riley Securities also reiterated AMC shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 29, 2024. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Sell on September 26, 2023, but set its price target from $15.50 to $4.75. Wedbush August 24, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMC, as published in its report on August 24, 2023. Citigroup’s report from March 23, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $1.60 for AMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMC is recording 10.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.14%, with a loss of -6.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

