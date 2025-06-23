Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

What is the investor’s view on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE)?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While FiscalNote Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1139233%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOTE fell by -52.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.07 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on November 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOTE. B. Riley Securities also rated NOTE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2023. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on June 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.75. DA Davidson November 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOTE, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from August 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for NOTE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NOTE has an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a loss of -0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.85, showing decline from the present price of $1680000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FiscalNote Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NOTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.22% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:WAI) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Top KingWin Ltd's (WAI) stock is trading at...
Market

How is BTE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Baytex Energy Corp's (BTE)...
Industry

What will the future hold for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock?

0
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)'s stock is trading at $3.02...
Finance

Is the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)'s stock has witnessed...
Companies

Is InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc's (INM) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:WAI) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Top KingWin Ltd's (WAI) stock is trading at...
Market

How is BTE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Baytex Energy Corp's (BTE)...
Industry

What will the future hold for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock?

0
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)'s stock is trading at $3.02...
Finance

Is the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)'s stock has witnessed...
Companies

Is InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc's (INM) stock is trading at...
Market

A review of HIVE’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...
Industry

AG’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

A closer look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) current quarter earnings projections

0
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
CBL International Ltd (BANL) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued
Next article
LUCY overperforms with a 1928392 increase in share price

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:WAI) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Top KingWin Ltd's (WAI) stock is trading at...

How is BTE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Baytex Energy Corp's (BTE)...

What will the future hold for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock?

0
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)'s stock is trading at $3.02...

Is the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)'s stock has witnessed...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.