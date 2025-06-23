What is the investor’s view on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

While Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has overperformed by 44342916%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLF fell by -25.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.47 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.42% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on December 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLF. Seaport Research Partners also Upgraded CLF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 27, 2024. JP Morgan June 11, 2024d the rating to Neutral on June 11, 2024, and set its price target from $23 to $17. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLF, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from April 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for CLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.96%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CLF is recording an average volume of 30.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -2.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.07, showing decline from the present price of $30210000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

