What is the investor’s view on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)?

While Applied Digital Corporation has overperformed by 37561432%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLD rose by 35.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.42 to $3.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Compass Point Downgraded Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) to Neutral. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for APLD. Compass Point also rated APLD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APLD, as published in its report on October 03, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for APLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied Digital Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APLD has an average volume of 50.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.62%, with a loss of -17.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.61, showing decline from the present price of $50130000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Digital Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

APLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.60% at present.

