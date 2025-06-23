Verastem Inc (VSTM)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Verastem Inc has overperformed by 1238560%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM fell by -11.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.10 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.65% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 24, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM. BTIG Research also reiterated VSTM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 31, 2024. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM, as published in its report on November 21, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from September 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for VSTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Verastem Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2159.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VSTM is registering an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -18.21% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Verastem Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

