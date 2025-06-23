UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) deserves closer scrutiny

While UroGen Pharma Ltd has overperformed by 3391041%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URGN rose by 37.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.15 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.17% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for URGN. Scotiabank also rated URGN shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on February 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for URGN, as published in its report on August 22, 2024. Jefferies’s report from February 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for URGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of UroGen Pharma Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.69M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for URGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.72%, with a gain of 32.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.38, showing decline from the present price of $2690000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UroGen Pharma Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

