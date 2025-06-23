Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Uranium Energy Corp has overperformed by 15026585%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UEC fell by -3.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.95% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UEC. National Bank Financial also rated UEC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2025. TD Securities Initiated an Speculative Buy rating on September 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Canaccord Genuity June 13, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Speculative Buy’ for UEC, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Speculative Buy’.

Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Uranium Energy Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UEC is recording an average volume of 12.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a gain of 3.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Uranium Energy Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

