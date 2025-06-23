Ur-Energy Inc (URG) deserves closer scrutiny

While Ur-Energy Inc has overperformed by 28974560%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URG fell by -11.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.53 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.02% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) recommending Buy. A report published by FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for URG. H.C. Wainwright also rated URG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 19, 2015. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on August 10, 2011, and assigned a price target of $2.52. Rodman & Renshaw resumed its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for URG, as published in its report on December 30, 2010.

Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and URG is registering an average volume of 5.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.01%, with a gain of 10.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.22, showing decline from the present price of $5510000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ur-Energy Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

