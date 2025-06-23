TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE) produces promising results

While TMD Energy Ltd has overperformed by 1417556%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMDE fell by -51.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.27 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TMD Energy Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TMDE is recording an average volume of 4.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.95%, with a gain of 136.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TMD Energy Ltd Shares?

TMD Energy Ltd (TMDE) is based in the Malaysia and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing TMD Energy Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.