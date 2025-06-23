TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s stock rises to 38800000.0 per share

While TeraWulf Inc has overperformed by 20247859%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF fell by -38.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.30 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) recommending Mkt Outperform. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WULF, as published in its report on August 14, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from July 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for WULF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.92%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TeraWulf Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 38.80M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WULF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a loss of -13.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.96, showing decline from the present price of $38800000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

