Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) stock: A year of ups and downs

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Tempus AI Inc has overperformed by 7041465%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEM rose by 102.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.45 to $22.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.09% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on February 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEM. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on February 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $74. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TEM, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $74 for TEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tempus AI Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEM has an average volume of 13.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.53%, with a loss of -4.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.91, showing decline from the present price of $13030000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tempus AI Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TEM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.96% at present.

Hot this week

Market

A review of HIVE’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...
Industry

AG’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

A closer look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) current quarter earnings projections

0
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Will Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Nektar Therapeutics's (NKTR) stock is trading at $21.12,...
Market

UPST’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Upstart Holdings Inc's (UPST)...

Topics

Market

A review of HIVE’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...
Industry

AG’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)'s stock is trading at...
Finance

A closer look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) current quarter earnings projections

0
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Will Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Nektar Therapeutics's (NKTR) stock is trading at $21.12,...
Market

UPST’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, Upstart Holdings Inc's (UPST)...
Industry

What to expect from VTLE’s earnings report this quarter?

0
Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)'s stock is trading at $17.4...
Finance

Predicting Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) earnings for the current quarter

0
Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

SPTN’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, SpartanNash Co's (SPTN) stock is trading at $26.42,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What technical indicators reveal about TRUG stock
Next article
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH)’s stock rises to 1170000.0 per share

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

A review of HIVE’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd's...

AG’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)'s stock is trading at...

A closer look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) current quarter earnings projections

0
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Will Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Nektar Therapeutics's (NKTR) stock is trading at $21.12,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.