Tempus AI Inc (TEM) stock: A year of ups and downs

While investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEM rose by 102.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.45 to $22.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.09% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on February 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEM. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on February 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $74. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TEM, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $74 for TEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tempus AI Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEM has an average volume of 13.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.53%, with a loss of -4.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Tempus AI Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

