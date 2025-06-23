Technical analysis of Neogen Corp (NEOG) stock chart patterns

While Neogen Corp has overperformed by 1917269%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOG fell by -60.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.58 to $3.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.63% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 16, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NEOG. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG, as published in its report on May 23, 2019. ROTH Capital’s report from December 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $82 for NEOG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Neogen Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEOG is recording an average volume of 7.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a loss of -13.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing decline from the present price of $7130000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neogen Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 126.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

