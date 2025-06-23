Technical analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) stock chart patterns

While Gorilla Technology Group Inc has overperformed by 2805735%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRRR rose by 15.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 290.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GRRR has an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.00%, with a gain of 7.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing decline from the present price of $2040000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gorilla Technology Group Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

