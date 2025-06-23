Sunrun Inc (RUN) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Sunrun Inc has overperformed by 30459660%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -32.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.92% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) to Sector Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RUN. Jefferies also Downgraded RUN shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 11, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 22, 2025d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for RUN, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sunrun Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RUN is recording an average volume of 20.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.50%, with a loss of -26.45% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

