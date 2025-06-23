SMR overperforms with a 12288656 increase in share price

While NuScale Power Corporation has overperformed by 12288656%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMR rose by 107.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.31 to $6.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.85% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Goldman started tracking NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) recommending Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on April 11, 2025, Initiated its previous 'Buy' rating for SMR. Craig Hallum also rated SMR shares as 'Buy', setting a target price of $16 on the company's shares in an initiating report dated September 26, 2024. CLSA Initiated an Outperform rating on September 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. Wells Fargo changed its 'Equal Weight' rating to 'Underweight' for SMR, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. Canaccord Genuity's report from January 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4.25 for SMR shares, giving the stock a 'Buy' rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as 'Buy'.

Analysis of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 869.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NuScale Power Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SMR is registering an average volume of 10.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a loss of -7.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.66.

How Do You Analyze NuScale Power Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

