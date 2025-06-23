Should investors be concerned about Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)?

While Solaredge Technologies Inc has overperformed by 5965434%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 21.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.29 to $10.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.86% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) to Underweight. A report published by Northland Capital on May 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SEDG. Northland Capital also Downgraded SEDG shares as ‘Under Perform’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2025. Morgan Stanley April 23, 2025d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for SEDG, as published in its report on April 23, 2025. Guggenheim’s report from April 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SEDG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Solaredge Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEDG is recording an average volume of 5.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.73%, with a loss of -21.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Solaredge Technologies Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

