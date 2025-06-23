Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) deserves deeper analysis

While Serve Robotics Inc has overperformed by 2030139%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SERV fell by -23.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.35 to $1.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SERV. Northland Capital also rated SERV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2024. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on October 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -53.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Serve Robotics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 38.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SERV is recording an average volume of 5.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.20, showing decline from the present price of $5420000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Serve Robotics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

