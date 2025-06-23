Subscribe
Finance
Rekor Systems Inc’s results are impressive

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Rekor Systems Inc has overperformed by 4379372%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REKR fell by -25.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.67 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.52% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2024, William Blair started tracking Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on February 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for REKR.

Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.93%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rekor Systems Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and REKR is recording an average volume of 4.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.44%, with a loss of -15.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing decline from the present price of $4620000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rekor Systems Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

REKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.06% at present.

